2029 Ruckle Street
Last updated August 30 2019 at 4:07 PM

Location

2029 Ruckle Street, Indianapolis, IN 46202
Near Northside

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
** UNIT PENDING **

**Refundable application fee at successful move-in**

This gorgeous home is off 21st & Ruckle, minutes to Downtown, Mass Ave and more! Home features 3 bedroom 3 1/2 baths. Main floor is open and features beautiful hardwood floors and an upgraded & expanded kitchen with granite countertops & stainless steel appliances. Office or bonus room on main floor. Finished basement includes a family room with wet bar plus bonus room with washer and dryer. Upper loft area. Master suite has vaulted ceiling & ample closet space. Fenced backyard with patio. Two-car garage parking is included! Pets Negotiable! Available Now!
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2029 Ruckle Street have any available units?
2029 Ruckle Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indianapolis, IN.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
What amenities does 2029 Ruckle Street have?
Some of 2029 Ruckle Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2029 Ruckle Street currently offering any rent specials?
2029 Ruckle Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2029 Ruckle Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 2029 Ruckle Street is pet friendly.
Does 2029 Ruckle Street offer parking?
Yes, 2029 Ruckle Street offers parking.
Does 2029 Ruckle Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2029 Ruckle Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2029 Ruckle Street have a pool?
No, 2029 Ruckle Street does not have a pool.
Does 2029 Ruckle Street have accessible units?
No, 2029 Ruckle Street does not have accessible units.
Does 2029 Ruckle Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 2029 Ruckle Street does not have units with dishwashers.
