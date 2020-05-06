All apartments in Indianapolis
2011 Lohr Drive

2011 Lohr Drive · No Longer Available
Location

2011 Lohr Drive, Indianapolis, IN 46214
Chapel Hill - Ben Davis

Amenities

granite counters
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
garage
cats allowed
dogs allowed
Now offering waived application fees for a limited time! Enter promo code DREAMHOME. Your dream home awaits! Stunning and completely updated is what this 5 bedroom home has to offer for you. Home has beautiful flooring, neutral paint, and granite counters. Kitchen has an eat in dining area and comes with a stainless steel kitchen appliance package. Living room features a fireplace. Four bedrooms located on the main level with the 5th large sized bedroom has a separate entrance that you enter from inside the garage.Backyard is fenced in and has plenty of space to roam.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2011 Lohr Drive have any available units?
2011 Lohr Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indianapolis, IN.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
What amenities does 2011 Lohr Drive have?
Some of 2011 Lohr Drive's amenities include granite counters, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2011 Lohr Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2011 Lohr Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2011 Lohr Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 2011 Lohr Drive is pet friendly.
Does 2011 Lohr Drive offer parking?
Yes, 2011 Lohr Drive offers parking.
Does 2011 Lohr Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2011 Lohr Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2011 Lohr Drive have a pool?
No, 2011 Lohr Drive does not have a pool.
Does 2011 Lohr Drive have accessible units?
No, 2011 Lohr Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2011 Lohr Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 2011 Lohr Drive does not have units with dishwashers.

