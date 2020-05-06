2011 Lohr Drive

Amenities

granite counters pet friendly garage recently renovated stainless steel fireplace

Unit Amenities fireplace granite counters recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities garage cats allowed dogs allowed

Now offering waived application fees for a limited time! Enter promo code DREAMHOME. Your dream home awaits! Stunning and completely updated is what this 5 bedroom home has to offer for you. Home has beautiful flooring, neutral paint, and granite counters. Kitchen has an eat in dining area and comes with a stainless steel kitchen appliance package. Living room features a fireplace. Four bedrooms located on the main level with the 5th large sized bedroom has a separate entrance that you enter from inside the garage.Backyard is fenced in and has plenty of space to roam.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.