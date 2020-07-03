2011 Alabama

Amenities

Enjoy downtown living not far from Mass Ave., Tinker St, Shoefly, Mashcraft, Foundry, & Goose The Market! This beautiful historic Herron-Morton carriage house full of natural light features large windows, upper level has cathedral ceilings & lower level has amazing open floor plan, perfect in every way. Amenities include ceiling fan, large closets in a spacious master suite, upper level laundry space (washer & dryer included), stainless steel appliances, newer high efficiency furnace & central AC. Luxurious hardwood flooring in living areas. This one you must see! No pets. No smokers. Available April 1st or after. ** UTILITIES INCLUDED IN RENT.** Broker owned. Very cool, private space!