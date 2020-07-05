All apartments in Indianapolis
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

201 East Sumner Avenue

201 East Sumner Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

201 East Sumner Avenue, Indianapolis, IN 46227
North Perry

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
extra storage
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
extra storage
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
This 3 bedroom 2 bath, 1,700 sf home is located in Indianapolis, IN. This home features beautiful hardwood and plush carpeted floors, an updated kitchen with all black appliances, spacious dining area and car garage. Private back patio with fully fenced in yard and an extra storage barn, great for pets and outdoor entertaining. Professionally managed by FirstKey Homes. Call our National Leasing Center at 844.395.3959 for more information on this home or for assistance with scheduling a self-tour. Apply for this home or schedule your own Self-Tour at www.firstkeyhomes.com. Up to three pets are allowed per home; pet fees may vary depending on market, Homeowner's Association, or local ordinances. Service animals will not incur pet fees and will be verified with documentation. Please ask about breed restrictions. Rents are subject to change at any time.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 201 East Sumner Avenue have any available units?
201 East Sumner Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indianapolis, IN.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
What amenities does 201 East Sumner Avenue have?
Some of 201 East Sumner Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 201 East Sumner Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
201 East Sumner Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 201 East Sumner Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 201 East Sumner Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 201 East Sumner Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 201 East Sumner Avenue offers parking.
Does 201 East Sumner Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 201 East Sumner Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 201 East Sumner Avenue have a pool?
No, 201 East Sumner Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 201 East Sumner Avenue have accessible units?
No, 201 East Sumner Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 201 East Sumner Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 201 East Sumner Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
