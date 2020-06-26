2002 North Park Avenue

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher walk in closets microwave refrigerator

Move in ready rental! 4 bedroom home with full finished basement! Open concept and high ceilings on the main floor. Custom kitchen with large island perfect for entertaining. Walk in pantry. Half bath/mud room on main. Master suite features vaulted ceilings/custom walk in shower/double vanities/walk-in closet w/laundry. 2 separate laundry areas. 2nd floor has bonus rec room or office with private deck. Finished basement with plenty of storage and full bath. Large fully fenced in backyard. Great entertaining space indoors and out. Can't beat this location...walking distance to mass ave and other local shops and restaurants in Herron-Morton/Fall Creek Place!