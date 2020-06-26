All apartments in Indianapolis
Last updated July 26 2019 at 11:31 AM

2002 North Park Avenue

2002 North Park Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

2002 North Park Avenue, Indianapolis, IN 46202
Near Northside

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
Move in ready rental! 4 bedroom home with full finished basement! Open concept and high ceilings on the main floor. Custom kitchen with large island perfect for entertaining. Walk in pantry. Half bath/mud room on main. Master suite features vaulted ceilings/custom walk in shower/double vanities/walk-in closet w/laundry. 2 separate laundry areas. 2nd floor has bonus rec room or office with private deck. Finished basement with plenty of storage and full bath. Large fully fenced in backyard. Great entertaining space indoors and out. Can't beat this location...walking distance to mass ave and other local shops and restaurants in Herron-Morton/Fall Creek Place!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2002 North Park Avenue have any available units?
2002 North Park Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indianapolis, IN.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
What amenities does 2002 North Park Avenue have?
Some of 2002 North Park Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2002 North Park Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
2002 North Park Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2002 North Park Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 2002 North Park Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Indianapolis.
Does 2002 North Park Avenue offer parking?
No, 2002 North Park Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 2002 North Park Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2002 North Park Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2002 North Park Avenue have a pool?
No, 2002 North Park Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 2002 North Park Avenue have accessible units?
No, 2002 North Park Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 2002 North Park Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2002 North Park Avenue has units with dishwashers.
