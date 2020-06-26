2002 North Park Avenue, Indianapolis, IN 46202 Near Northside
Amenities
patio / balcony
dishwasher
walk in closets
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
Move in ready rental! 4 bedroom home with full finished basement! Open concept and high ceilings on the main floor. Custom kitchen with large island perfect for entertaining. Walk in pantry. Half bath/mud room on main. Master suite features vaulted ceilings/custom walk in shower/double vanities/walk-in closet w/laundry. 2 separate laundry areas. 2nd floor has bonus rec room or office with private deck. Finished basement with plenty of storage and full bath. Large fully fenced in backyard. Great entertaining space indoors and out. Can't beat this location...walking distance to mass ave and other local shops and restaurants in Herron-Morton/Fall Creek Place!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 2002 North Park Avenue have any available units?
2002 North Park Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indianapolis, IN.