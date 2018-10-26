1944 Bradford Trace Way

Amenities

Don't miss this spacious 3 Bedroom 2.5 beauty in Warren Township. Everything has been updated New Paint, New Blinds, New Carpet, New Vinyl, and All New Kitchen Appliances. Open floor plan with large family room and eat in kitchen. Upstairs has a loft perfect for office or game room. Large master bedroom with huge walk in closet and en suite bathroom. Two additional bedrooms with plenty of closet space. Large backyard. Pet Friendly. $65.00 Application Per Adult. Call Today To Set A Showing 317-900-4161.



Rental Terms: Rent: $1,150, Application Fee: $65, Security Deposit: $1,150, Available 10/18/19



Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs allowed

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.