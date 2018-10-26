All apartments in Indianapolis
1944 Bradford Trace Way

1944 Bradford Trace Way · No Longer Available
Location

1944 Bradford Trace Way, Indianapolis, IN 46229

Amenities

pet friendly
recently renovated
walk in closets
game room
carpet
Don't miss this spacious 3 Bedroom 2.5 beauty in Warren Township. Everything has been updated New Paint, New Blinds, New Carpet, New Vinyl, and All New Kitchen Appliances. Open floor plan with large family room and eat in kitchen. Upstairs has a loft perfect for office or game room. Large master bedroom with huge walk in closet and en suite bathroom. Two additional bedrooms with plenty of closet space. Large backyard. Pet Friendly. $65.00 Application Per Adult. Call Today To Set A Showing 317-900-4161.

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,150, Application Fee: $65, Security Deposit: $1,150, Available 10/18/19

Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1944 Bradford Trace Way have any available units?
1944 Bradford Trace Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indianapolis, IN.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
What amenities does 1944 Bradford Trace Way have?
Some of 1944 Bradford Trace Way's amenities include pet friendly, recently renovated, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1944 Bradford Trace Way currently offering any rent specials?
1944 Bradford Trace Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1944 Bradford Trace Way pet-friendly?
Yes, 1944 Bradford Trace Way is pet friendly.
Does 1944 Bradford Trace Way offer parking?
No, 1944 Bradford Trace Way does not offer parking.
Does 1944 Bradford Trace Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1944 Bradford Trace Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1944 Bradford Trace Way have a pool?
No, 1944 Bradford Trace Way does not have a pool.
Does 1944 Bradford Trace Way have accessible units?
No, 1944 Bradford Trace Way does not have accessible units.
Does 1944 Bradford Trace Way have units with dishwashers?
No, 1944 Bradford Trace Way does not have units with dishwashers.

