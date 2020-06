Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors pet friendly garage recently renovated fire pit

Unit Amenities hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly fire pit parking garage

AVAILABLE FOR IMMEDIATE MOVE-IN!! Beautifully updated Brick Ranch in quiet neighborhood. Great location, close to Community East Hospital and Irvington. This 3 bedroom, 1 Bath home is packed with charm- from the hardwood floors to the kitchen with IKEA cabinets. Large backyard with fire pit and 1 Car Garage for storage. Pets allowed on a case by case basis. Non-refundable Pet Deposit is $300, if approved. $25 per pet/per month charge for lease term. 24-36 month lease term preferred. Due upon lease signing is $1200 security deposit and 1st month's rent along with any pet deposits. Proof of Renter's Insurance required before move-in.