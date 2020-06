Amenities

Cute and Move In Ready 2 bedroom 1 bath home. Location is prime with easy access to all the important things you could need. Here there are lots of updated done here at the house. There is new paint, new flooring, and many more things to make this home move in ready. The stove and refrigerator will be placed at the time of rental.