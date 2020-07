Amenities

Cute 3 bedroom 2 bath ranch style home on a quiet cul-de-sac in Warren Township. Large kitchen with sliding glass doors off the dining room leads to a large fenced yard with a storage shed and a 1 car attached garage. Home is close to interstate, dining, schools, and shopping. The fridge and range will be placed at the time of rental. Come quickly to see this amazing home and make it your own.