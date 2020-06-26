All apartments in Indianapolis
Last updated May 29 2019 at 8:53 PM

1909 Schwier Drive

1909 Schwier Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1909 Schwier Drive, Indianapolis, IN 46229

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Email rentindianapolis@con-rex.com for details.

This spacious 4 bedroom 2 bath ranch style home is perfect if you need or want everything on one floor! The master bedroom has it's own full bathroom, there are closets galore, the kitchen has ample cabinet and counter top space, the backyard is spacious!! It has mature trees and a patio pad perfect for outdoor furnishings and entertainment. DON'T DELAY!! THIS IS A NEW LISTING AND WON'T LAST LONG!!! Stop by today so that we can get busy on making our house your home.

Conrex is a pet friendly community. WE NO LONGER HAVE A DOG BREED RESTRICTION. Your fur baby(s) are welcome! We allow a maximum of three pets per home, see details by following the link below.

To register for your self-guided tour today, apply for this home, or see other available properties here in Indianapolis:
Visit: https://rentconrex.com/houses-for-rent/

Not currently accepting Section 8

Online applications:
1) Find address for which you are applying
2) Click Apply Now
3) Application cost $45.00 per applicant, all persons over 18 must apply

For more information and Rental Criteria please visit the following link. https://rentconrex.com/future-residents/rental-qualification-requirements/
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1909 Schwier Drive have any available units?
1909 Schwier Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indianapolis, IN.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
Is 1909 Schwier Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1909 Schwier Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1909 Schwier Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 1909 Schwier Drive is pet friendly.
Does 1909 Schwier Drive offer parking?
No, 1909 Schwier Drive does not offer parking.
Does 1909 Schwier Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1909 Schwier Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1909 Schwier Drive have a pool?
No, 1909 Schwier Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1909 Schwier Drive have accessible units?
No, 1909 Schwier Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1909 Schwier Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 1909 Schwier Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1909 Schwier Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 1909 Schwier Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
