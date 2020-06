Amenities

This is a great 2 bedroom, (possibly 3) 2 full bathroom rental with a basement! The home was totally renovated in 2007 including a new roof, new furnace/AC, new water heater, all new windows, new lighting fixtures and so much more!! Fully fenced corner lot! Just minutes from dining and shopping! Beautiful brick fireplace, great natural light, 1 car attached garage, an absolute must see!