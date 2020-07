Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace granite counters oven patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Recently renovated 3 bedroom ranch in Warren Township. This home offers a spacious living room with fireplace and ceiling fan. Kitchen has been updated with granite counters and tile flooring. Appliances delivered upon move in. All 3 bedrooms are good size and the master bedroom offers its own en suite master bath. Home offers a gorgeous deck off the back that is perfect for entertaining. If you have pets, no problem! Our homes are pet friendly too (breed restrictions may apply).