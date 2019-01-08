1836 Howard Street, Indianapolis, IN 46221 West Indianapolis
Amenities
carpet
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
2 Bedroom 1 Bathroom - Located on the West side of Indianapolis. This home is almost ready for you and your family. After a fresh new coat of paint and freshly cleaned carpets and windows this home will Sparkle.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1836 Howard Street have any available units?
1836 Howard Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indianapolis, IN.