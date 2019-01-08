All apartments in Indianapolis
1836 Howard Street
Last updated February 7 2020 at 12:17 PM

1836 Howard Street

1836 Howard Street · No Longer Available
Location

1836 Howard Street, Indianapolis, IN 46221
West Indianapolis

Amenities

carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
Property Amenities
2 Bedroom 1 Bathroom - Located on the West side of Indianapolis. This home is almost ready for you and your family. After a fresh new coat of paint and freshly cleaned carpets and windows this home will Sparkle.

(RLNE3891193)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1836 Howard Street have any available units?
1836 Howard Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indianapolis, IN.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
Is 1836 Howard Street currently offering any rent specials?
1836 Howard Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1836 Howard Street pet-friendly?
No, 1836 Howard Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Indianapolis.
Does 1836 Howard Street offer parking?
No, 1836 Howard Street does not offer parking.
Does 1836 Howard Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1836 Howard Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1836 Howard Street have a pool?
No, 1836 Howard Street does not have a pool.
Does 1836 Howard Street have accessible units?
No, 1836 Howard Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1836 Howard Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 1836 Howard Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1836 Howard Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 1836 Howard Street does not have units with air conditioning.
