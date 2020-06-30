All apartments in Indianapolis
1832 East Martin Street

1832 Martin St · No Longer Available
Location

1832 Martin St, Indianapolis, IN 46237
University Heights

Amenities

w/d hookup
pet friendly
air conditioning
range
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
oven
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
Welcome home to this cozy full brick 3 bedroom, 1 bathroom home nestled on Indy's South side. Walking in, you will find a nicely update home, with large windows in the family room. Separate dining area and kitchen with washer and dryer hook ups. and a fully fenced back yard!
Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1832 East Martin Street have any available units?
1832 East Martin Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indianapolis, IN.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
What amenities does 1832 East Martin Street have?
Some of 1832 East Martin Street's amenities include w/d hookup, pet friendly, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1832 East Martin Street currently offering any rent specials?
1832 East Martin Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1832 East Martin Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 1832 East Martin Street is pet friendly.
Does 1832 East Martin Street offer parking?
No, 1832 East Martin Street does not offer parking.
Does 1832 East Martin Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1832 East Martin Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1832 East Martin Street have a pool?
No, 1832 East Martin Street does not have a pool.
Does 1832 East Martin Street have accessible units?
No, 1832 East Martin Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1832 East Martin Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 1832 East Martin Street does not have units with dishwashers.

