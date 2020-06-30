1832 East Martin Street

Amenities
Welcome home to this cozy full brick 3 bedroom, 1 bathroom home nestled on Indy's South side. Walking in, you will find a nicely update home, with large windows in the family room. Separate dining area and kitchen with washer and dryer hook ups. and a fully fenced back yard!
Welcome home to this cozy full brick 3 bedroom, 1 bathroom home nestled on Indy's South side. Walking in, you will find a nicely update home, with large windows in the family room. Separate dining area and kitchen with washer and dryer hook ups. and a fully fenced back yard!