Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

1734 N Pennsylvania St #4

1734 North Pennsylvania Street · No Longer Available
Location

1734 North Pennsylvania Street, Indianapolis, IN 46202
Near Northside

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
coffee bar
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Spacious Condo Near Downtown! - The condo has 1 bed and 1 bath with washer and dryer in unit. Residents have 1 designated parking spot in the back and free parking on Pennsylvania Street. The condo was built in 1910 so it has some of that old charm, but also has modern updates such as granite counters and stainless steel appliances. The property has the original windows and hardwood floors throughout as well as a large covered balcony. It's close to Tinker Street restaurant, Foundry Provisions (coffee shop), and all things downtown!

(RLNE4474961)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1734 N Pennsylvania St #4 have any available units?
1734 N Pennsylvania St #4 doesn't have any available units at this time.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
What amenities does 1734 N Pennsylvania St #4 have?
Some of 1734 N Pennsylvania St #4's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1734 N Pennsylvania St #4 currently offering any rent specials?
1734 N Pennsylvania St #4 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1734 N Pennsylvania St #4 pet-friendly?
Yes, 1734 N Pennsylvania St #4 is pet friendly.
Does 1734 N Pennsylvania St #4 offer parking?
Yes, 1734 N Pennsylvania St #4 offers parking.
Does 1734 N Pennsylvania St #4 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1734 N Pennsylvania St #4 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1734 N Pennsylvania St #4 have a pool?
No, 1734 N Pennsylvania St #4 does not have a pool.
Does 1734 N Pennsylvania St #4 have accessible units?
No, 1734 N Pennsylvania St #4 does not have accessible units.
Does 1734 N Pennsylvania St #4 have units with dishwashers?
No, 1734 N Pennsylvania St #4 does not have units with dishwashers.
