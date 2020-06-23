1734 N Pennsylvania St #4

Amenities
Spacious Condo Near Downtown! - The condo has 1 bed and 1 bath with washer and dryer in unit. Residents have 1 designated parking spot in the back and free parking on Pennsylvania Street. The condo was built in 1910 so it has some of that old charm, but also has modern updates such as granite counters and stainless steel appliances. The property has the original windows and hardwood floors throughout as well as a large covered balcony. It's close to Tinker Street restaurant, Foundry Provisions (coffee shop), and all things downtown!
(RLNE4474961)