1663 Rogers Circle

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher granite counters oven patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

Wonderful home is located on a cul-de-sac with mature trees. Beautifully renovated with wonderful carpet, granite countertops, stainless steel appliances. Kitchen includes a breakfast bar. Great circular floor plan including a dining room living room and family room. Three bedroom two and a half bath home offers generous space for everyone. Fenced in backyard, storage shed, and a two car garage! If you have pets, no problem! Our homes are pet friendly too (breed restrictions may apply).