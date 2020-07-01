All apartments in Indianapolis
Find more places like 1663 Rogers Circle.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Indianapolis, IN
/
1663 Rogers Circle
Last updated April 17 2020 at 4:33 AM

1663 Rogers Circle

1663 Rogers Circle · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Indianapolis
See all
Chapel Hill - Ben Davis
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

1663 Rogers Circle, Indianapolis, IN 46214
Chapel Hill - Ben Davis

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
granite counters
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Wonderful home is located on a cul-de-sac with mature trees. Beautifully renovated with wonderful carpet, granite countertops, stainless steel appliances. Kitchen includes a breakfast bar. Great circular floor plan including a dining room living room and family room. Three bedroom two and a half bath home offers generous space for everyone. Fenced in backyard, storage shed, and a two car garage! If you have pets, no problem! Our homes are pet friendly too (breed restrictions may apply).

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 200
restrictions: Breed restrictions apply.
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1663 Rogers Circle have any available units?
1663 Rogers Circle doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indianapolis, IN.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
What amenities does 1663 Rogers Circle have?
Some of 1663 Rogers Circle's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1663 Rogers Circle currently offering any rent specials?
1663 Rogers Circle is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1663 Rogers Circle pet-friendly?
Yes, 1663 Rogers Circle is pet friendly.
Does 1663 Rogers Circle offer parking?
Yes, 1663 Rogers Circle offers parking.
Does 1663 Rogers Circle have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1663 Rogers Circle does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1663 Rogers Circle have a pool?
No, 1663 Rogers Circle does not have a pool.
Does 1663 Rogers Circle have accessible units?
No, 1663 Rogers Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 1663 Rogers Circle have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1663 Rogers Circle has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 200
restrictions: Breed restrictions apply.
Parking Details: Garage lot.
Helpful Articles
How to Break a Lease Without a Penalty or with Minimal Losses
Micro-Units and Micro-Apartments: What Are They?
College Student’s Guide to Off-Campus Housing
Top 10 Tips for Saving on Rent
How to Transfer Utilities to Your New Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Chelsea Village Apartments of Indianapolis Indiana
9280 Chelsea Village Dr
Indianapolis, IN 46260
The Assembly
1301 East Washington Street
Indianapolis, IN 46202
Monon Place II
1111 East 61st Street
Indianapolis, IN 46220
Pangea Fields
3215 N Alton Ave
Indianapolis, IN 46222
Connect
8002 Harcourt Rd
Indianapolis, IN 46260
Pangea Hills
5500 Pleasant Hill Cir
Indianapolis, IN 46224
Buckingham Balmoral
3055 N Meridian St
Indianapolis, IN 46208
Grid
502 East Washington Street
Indianapolis, IN 46204

Similar Pages

Indianapolis 1 BedroomsIndianapolis 2 Bedrooms
Indianapolis Apartments with ParkingIndianapolis Pet Friendly Places
Indianapolis Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Bloomington, INCarmel, INGreenwood, INFishers, IN
Noblesville, INMuncie, INColumbus, INLawrence, IN
Plainfield, INLafayette, INBrownsburg, INWestfield, IN

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown IndianapolisEastsideChapel Hill Ben Davis
St. Vincent GreenbriarSnacks Guion CreekSouth Perry
Near EastsideCrooked Creek

Apartments Near Colleges

University of IndianapolisMarian University
Indiana University-Purdue University-IndianapolisButler University
Ivy Tech Community College