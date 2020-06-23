1645 Park Castle Way

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan dishwasher patio / balcony walk in closets w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly accepts section 8 on-site laundry parking garage

Beautiful 3 Bedroom 2 Bathroom Ranch Style Stone Front Home in Park Valley Estates with Lots of Upgrades! There is Newer Paint in Neutral Tones throughout the Home, New Carpeting in the Large Living Room, Hall, and All Three Bedrooms, New Vinyl Flooring in the Large Entryway, Coat Closet, Bathrooms and Kitchen. Eat-in Kitchen features Stunning Quartz Countertops, All Appliances Included, boasting a Brand New Bosch Dishwasher and a Large Pass through Window from Kitchen to Dining Area! Master Suite features a Full Tub/Shower Combo Bathroom, Walk-in Closet and Ceiling Fan. The Additional 2 Good Size Bedrooms with Walk in Closets Share the Second Full Bathroom which has a Shower and Linen Closet. French Doors Lead from the Large Living Area to the Back Porch with Glass and Screened Windows to allow Gentle Breezes and Fresh Air throughout the Seasons. The Porch has Door to the Back Yard as well! Relax in your Tranquil Surroundings as you Enjoy Friends and Family in this Great Home with Nice Landscaping. Laundry Room off the Entryway with Full Size Washer and Dryer Hook up and Door to the Attached 2 Car Garage.



Walking distance to Warren High School, Convenient Access to Interstate. Less than 30 minutes to the Indianapolis International Airport and just 20 minutes to Downtown Indy with All the City has to Offer.



Warren Township



Gas Furnace, Gas Water Heater



This Property is Not Available for Section 8.



Rental Terms: Rent: $1,295, Application Fee: $50, Available Now



Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs allowed

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.