All apartments in Indianapolis
Find more places like 1645 Park Castle Way.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Indianapolis, IN
/
1645 Park Castle Way
Last updated June 11 2020 at 1:50 PM

1645 Park Castle Way

1645 Park Castle Way · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Indianapolis
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

1645 Park Castle Way, Indianapolis, IN 46229
Park Valley Estates

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
patio / balcony
walk in closets
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accepts section 8
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Beautiful 3 Bedroom 2 Bathroom Ranch Style Stone Front Home in Park Valley Estates with Lots of Upgrades! There is Newer Paint in Neutral Tones throughout the Home, New Carpeting in the Large Living Room, Hall, and All Three Bedrooms, New Vinyl Flooring in the Large Entryway, Coat Closet, Bathrooms and Kitchen. Eat-in Kitchen features Stunning Quartz Countertops, All Appliances Included, boasting a Brand New Bosch Dishwasher and a Large Pass through Window from Kitchen to Dining Area! Master Suite features a Full Tub/Shower Combo Bathroom, Walk-in Closet and Ceiling Fan. The Additional 2 Good Size Bedrooms with Walk in Closets Share the Second Full Bathroom which has a Shower and Linen Closet. French Doors Lead from the Large Living Area to the Back Porch with Glass and Screened Windows to allow Gentle Breezes and Fresh Air throughout the Seasons. The Porch has Door to the Back Yard as well! Relax in your Tranquil Surroundings as you Enjoy Friends and Family in this Great Home with Nice Landscaping. Laundry Room off the Entryway with Full Size Washer and Dryer Hook up and Door to the Attached 2 Car Garage.

Walking distance to Warren High School, Convenient Access to Interstate. Less than 30 minutes to the Indianapolis International Airport and just 20 minutes to Downtown Indy with All the City has to Offer.

Warren Township

Gas Furnace, Gas Water Heater

This Property is Not Available for Section 8.

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,295, Application Fee: $50, Available Now

Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1645 Park Castle Way have any available units?
1645 Park Castle Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indianapolis, IN.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
What amenities does 1645 Park Castle Way have?
Some of 1645 Park Castle Way's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1645 Park Castle Way currently offering any rent specials?
1645 Park Castle Way isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1645 Park Castle Way pet-friendly?
Yes, 1645 Park Castle Way is pet friendly.
Does 1645 Park Castle Way offer parking?
Yes, 1645 Park Castle Way does offer parking.
Does 1645 Park Castle Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1645 Park Castle Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1645 Park Castle Way have a pool?
No, 1645 Park Castle Way does not have a pool.
Does 1645 Park Castle Way have accessible units?
No, 1645 Park Castle Way does not have accessible units.
Does 1645 Park Castle Way have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1645 Park Castle Way has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
Rental Inspection Checklist – What to Look For
How Much Does the Average Utility Bill Cost for Renters
Differences Between Studio and Efficiency Apartments
How to Furnish an Apartment on a Budget
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Bayview Club Apartments
7545 Bayview Club Dr
Indianapolis, IN 46250
Historic Marcy Village
4555 Marcy Ln
Indianapolis, IN 46205
Scandia Apartments
9250 Kungsholm Dr
Indianapolis, IN 46250
Windsor Park
6764 Lambert St
Indianapolis, IN 46241
Temple Lofts
1226 Dr Martin Luther King Jr St
Indianapolis, IN 46202
Janus Lofts
255 S McCrea St
Indianapolis, IN 46225
Aspen Pointe
5838 W Mooresville Rd
Indianapolis, IN 46221
Woodbridge Apartments in Castleton IN
9414 San Miguel Dr
Indianapolis, IN 46250

Similar Pages

Indianapolis 1 BedroomsIndianapolis 2 Bedrooms
Indianapolis Apartments with ParkingIndianapolis Pet Friendly Places
Indianapolis Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Bloomington, INCarmel, INGreenwood, INFishers, IN
Noblesville, INMuncie, INColumbus, INLawrence, IN
Plainfield, INLafayette, INBrownsburg, INWestfield, IN

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown IndianapolisEastsideChapel Hill Ben Davis
St. Vincent GreenbriarSnacks Guion CreekSouth Perry
Near EastsideCrooked Creek

Apartments Near Colleges

University of IndianapolisMarian University
Indiana University-Purdue University-IndianapolisButler University
Ivy Tech Community College