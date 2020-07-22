1644 Iowa Street

Amenities

on-site laundry garage range oven refrigerator

Unit Amenities oven range refrigerator Property Amenities accepts section 8 on-site laundry parking garage

This 2 bedroom 1 bath home near Fountain Square and close to downtown is a must see. Large Family Room and 2 spacious bedrooms. Large fenced in front and back yard with a oversized finished detached garage and a utility shed.

2 Bedroom 1 Bath



Unfurnished



Non-Smoking



Some pets accepted with approval



We do not accept Section 8