All apartments in Indianapolis
Find more places like 1644 Iowa Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Indianapolis, IN
/
1644 Iowa Street
Last updated January 12 2020 at 11:38 PM

1644 Iowa Street

1644 Iowa Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Indianapolis
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedroom Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Apartments
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

1644 Iowa Street, Indianapolis, IN 46203
Near Southeast

Amenities

on-site laundry
garage
range
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
on-site laundry
parking
garage
This 2 bedroom 1 bath home near Fountain Square and close to downtown is a must see. Large Family Room and 2 spacious bedrooms. Large fenced in front and back yard with a oversized finished detached garage and a utility shed.
2 Bedroom 1 Bath

Unfurnished

Non-Smoking

Some pets accepted with approval

We do not accept Section 8

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1644 Iowa Street have any available units?
1644 Iowa Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indianapolis, IN.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
What amenities does 1644 Iowa Street have?
Some of 1644 Iowa Street's amenities include on-site laundry, garage, and range. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1644 Iowa Street currently offering any rent specials?
1644 Iowa Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1644 Iowa Street pet-friendly?
No, 1644 Iowa Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Indianapolis.
Does 1644 Iowa Street offer parking?
Yes, 1644 Iowa Street offers parking.
Does 1644 Iowa Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1644 Iowa Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1644 Iowa Street have a pool?
No, 1644 Iowa Street does not have a pool.
Does 1644 Iowa Street have accessible units?
No, 1644 Iowa Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1644 Iowa Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 1644 Iowa Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
The Best & Worst Cities for Dating 2019
Best Cities for Families 2019
What Parents Should Look for in an Apartment
What to Include in a Roommate Agreement
Rental References for Your Apartment Application. Who to Select?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Dogwood Glen Apartments
2390 Woodglen Drive
Indianapolis, IN 46260
Monon Lofts
1122 E 16th St
Indianapolis, IN 46202
The MK
5858 North College Avenue
Indianapolis, IN 46220
Pangea Parkwest Apartments
5816 W 38th St
Indianapolis, IN 46224
Connect
8002 Harcourt Rd
Indianapolis, IN 46260
River Crossing
8720 Knickerbocker Way
Indianapolis, IN 46240
Pangea Hills
5500 Pleasant Hill Cir
Indianapolis, IN 46224
Quarry at River North
8901 River Crossing Blvd
Indianapolis, IN 46240

Similar Pages

Indianapolis 1 Bedroom ApartmentsIndianapolis 2 Bedroom Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments with ParkingIndianapolis Pet Friendly Apartments
Indianapolis Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Bloomington, INCarmel, INGreenwood, INFishers, IN
Noblesville, INMuncie, INColumbus, INLawrence, IN
Plainfield, INLafayette, INBrownsburg, INWestfield, IN

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown IndianapolisEastsideChapel Hill Ben Davis
St. Vincent GreenbriarSnacks Guion CreekNear Eastside
Crooked CreekCastleton

Apartments Near Colleges

University of IndianapolisMarian University
Indiana University-Purdue University-IndianapolisButler University
Ivy Tech Community College