1641 Park Ridge Way

1641 Park Ridge Way · No Longer Available
Location

1641 Park Ridge Way, Indianapolis, IN 46229
Park Valley Estates

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
fireplace
extra storage
carpet
This gorgeous home located at 1641 Park Ridge Way features 4 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms, and 2,128 square feet of luxurious living space for everyone to enjoy! Ideal location and great neighborhood, it includes a cozy family room with a fireplace to keep the family warm and the utilities low, a sizable living room that could also serve as a dining area, cook-friendly kitchen, sunroom, patio, fenced-in backyard, and so much more. There is laminate flooring installed in the kitchen, bathrooms, dining room, and laundry room areas while wall-to-wall carpeting remains throughout the rest of the home . The kitchen has an open floor plan and sleek looks with the wood grain colored cabinetry, black appliances, and ample counter and cabinet space for all cooking and storage needs. Each bedroom is spacious in size and offers plenty of closet space which have built-ins already included! The enormous back yard gives you plenty of room to enjoy cooking out with family and friends, events, and so much more, or enjoy sitting in the sunroom with a view! A shed is also located in the backyard for any additional storage space that you may need! Professionally managed by FirstKey Homes. Call our National Leasing Center at 844.395.3959 for more information on this home or for assistance with scheduling a self-tour. Apply for this home or schedule your own Self-Tour at www.firstkeyhomes.com. Up to three pets are allowed per home; pet fees may vary depending on market, Homeowner's Association, or local ordinances. Service animals will not incur pet fees and will be verified with documentation. Please ask about breed restrictions. Rents are subject to change at any time.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1641 Park Ridge Way have any available units?
1641 Park Ridge Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indianapolis, IN.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
What amenities does 1641 Park Ridge Way have?
Some of 1641 Park Ridge Way's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1641 Park Ridge Way currently offering any rent specials?
1641 Park Ridge Way isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1641 Park Ridge Way pet-friendly?
Yes, 1641 Park Ridge Way is pet friendly.
Does 1641 Park Ridge Way offer parking?
No, 1641 Park Ridge Way does not offer parking.
Does 1641 Park Ridge Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1641 Park Ridge Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1641 Park Ridge Way have a pool?
No, 1641 Park Ridge Way does not have a pool.
Does 1641 Park Ridge Way have accessible units?
No, 1641 Park Ridge Way does not have accessible units.
Does 1641 Park Ridge Way have units with dishwashers?
No, 1641 Park Ridge Way does not have units with dishwashers.
