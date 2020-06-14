1629 Carrollton Avenue

Amenities

Located in Kennedy King neighborhood off 17th & Carrollton this home is close to Downtown, Broad Ripple, restaurants, the Monon Trail, shops and more! Home was remodeled last year and features lovely hardwood floors. Updated kitchen with stainless appliance and granite countertops. Large spacious rooms, good storage options. Updated walk-in showers, his/her sink and granite countertops. Owner will be managing home. No Pets.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.