Last updated June 15 2020 at 1:44 PM

1629 Carrollton Avenue

1629 Carrollton Avenue · (317) 576-2911
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1629 Carrollton Avenue, Indianapolis, IN 46202
Near Northside

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rently

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,600

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 2769 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
granite counters
hardwood floors
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
Located in Kennedy King neighborhood off 17th & Carrollton this home is close to Downtown, Broad Ripple, restaurants, the Monon Trail, shops and more! Home was remodeled last year and features lovely hardwood floors. Updated kitchen with stainless appliance and granite countertops. Large spacious rooms, good storage options. Updated walk-in showers, his/her sink and granite countertops. Owner will be managing home. No Pets.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1629 Carrollton Avenue have any available units?
1629 Carrollton Avenue has a unit available for $1,600 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
What amenities does 1629 Carrollton Avenue have?
Some of 1629 Carrollton Avenue's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1629 Carrollton Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
1629 Carrollton Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1629 Carrollton Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 1629 Carrollton Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Indianapolis.
Does 1629 Carrollton Avenue offer parking?
No, 1629 Carrollton Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 1629 Carrollton Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1629 Carrollton Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1629 Carrollton Avenue have a pool?
No, 1629 Carrollton Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 1629 Carrollton Avenue have accessible units?
No, 1629 Carrollton Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 1629 Carrollton Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 1629 Carrollton Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
