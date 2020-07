Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities

This home has been renovated with so many new things to list. There as a new roof, furnace, central air conditioning, fence, flooring, light fixtures, and a custom made kitchen island. The large Bonus room could serve as a 4th bedroom if necessary. You can walk or ride your bicycle to Fountain Square and you are only a couple of miles to the downtown area. Don't miss this remodeled, renovated, and clean home. The fridge and the range will be placed at the time of rental.