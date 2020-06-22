1624 North Delaware Street

Amenities

** UNIT PENDING **



**Refundable application fee at successful move-in**



Located downtown in Herron-Morton Place neighborhood off 16th & Delaware. This upper level Condo is a must see and is within walking distance to Tinker Street restaurant, Herron High School, Mass Ave., The Foundry and much more! Condo features a large kitchen including granite counters, maple cabinets, pantry, stainless steel appliances and lots of storage. The living room features vaulted ceilings, built-ins and a gas fireplace. Huge master suite offers tons of space, a walk-in closet with room for dressing, double bowl vanity and a garden tub. Master leads out to a large balcony overlooking the fenced backyard! Don't miss this one! Pets Negotiable!

