Last updated October 4 2019 at 9:40 PM

1624 North Delaware Street

1624 North Delaware Street · No Longer Available
Location

1624 North Delaware Street, Indianapolis, IN 46202
Near Northside

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
stainless steel
walk in closets
fireplace
Unit Amenities
bathtub
fireplace
granite counters
patio / balcony
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
** UNIT PENDING **

**Refundable application fee at successful move-in**

Located downtown in Herron-Morton Place neighborhood off 16th & Delaware. This upper level Condo is a must see and is within walking distance to Tinker Street restaurant, Herron High School, Mass Ave., The Foundry and much more! Condo features a large kitchen including granite counters, maple cabinets, pantry, stainless steel appliances and lots of storage. The living room features vaulted ceilings, built-ins and a gas fireplace. Huge master suite offers tons of space, a walk-in closet with room for dressing, double bowl vanity and a garden tub. Master leads out to a large balcony overlooking the fenced backyard! Don't miss this one! Pets Negotiable!
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

