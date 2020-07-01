All apartments in Indianapolis
Find more places like 1621 Hoefgen St.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Indianapolis, IN
/
1621 Hoefgen St
Last updated March 18 2019 at 9:49 PM

1621 Hoefgen St

1621 Hoefgen Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Indianapolis
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

1621 Hoefgen Street, Indianapolis, IN 46203
Near Southeast

Amenities

range
Unit Amenities
range
Property Amenities
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/83fbba3028 ----
This home is move-in ready and available now! At Alpine Leasing, we schedule property viewings through our automated showing service. Call 317-747-2247 or go to www.317rental.com, search for the property and simply click Schedule Showing.

We get a lot of inquiries and our properties turn over fast. If you would like to receive priority treatment from our leasing team, go to 317rental.com to get a pre-approval. Click on any property to Apply Online. A pre-approval allows you to put $ down immediately to take a home off the market AND you\'re also approved for a dollar amount good for any other Alpine Leasing properties in your rental price range. We usually have 70-80 Indy rental properties available!

12 months

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1621 Hoefgen St have any available units?
1621 Hoefgen St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indianapolis, IN.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
Is 1621 Hoefgen St currently offering any rent specials?
1621 Hoefgen St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1621 Hoefgen St pet-friendly?
No, 1621 Hoefgen St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Indianapolis.
Does 1621 Hoefgen St offer parking?
No, 1621 Hoefgen St does not offer parking.
Does 1621 Hoefgen St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1621 Hoefgen St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1621 Hoefgen St have a pool?
No, 1621 Hoefgen St does not have a pool.
Does 1621 Hoefgen St have accessible units?
No, 1621 Hoefgen St does not have accessible units.
Does 1621 Hoefgen St have units with dishwashers?
No, 1621 Hoefgen St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1621 Hoefgen St have units with air conditioning?
No, 1621 Hoefgen St does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
Lower Your Rent With This Sample Letter to Landlord
How Long Does it Take to Find an Apartment?
The Best & Worst Cities for Dating 2019
Change of Address Checklist: Everyone to Notify
Renting vs Buying an Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

North Willow
1844 Pemberton Ln
Indianapolis, IN 46260
Creek Bay at Meridian Woods
6650 Creek Bay Dr
Indianapolis, IN 46217
Circle City Apartments
1321 N Meridian St
Indianapolis, IN 46202
Pangea Parkwest Apartments
5816 W 38th St
Indianapolis, IN 46224
Temple Lofts
1226 Dr Martin Luther King Jr St
Indianapolis, IN 46202
Pangea Cedars Apartments
3417 N Rybolt Ave
Indianapolis, IN 46222
800 Capitol
800 N Capitol Ave
Indianapolis, IN 46204
Cox Creek at Reagan Crossing
10435 East County Road 100 North
Indianapolis, IN 46234

Similar Pages

Indianapolis 1 BedroomsIndianapolis 2 Bedrooms
Indianapolis Apartments with ParkingIndianapolis Pet Friendly Places
Indianapolis Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Bloomington, INCarmel, INGreenwood, INFishers, IN
Noblesville, INMuncie, INColumbus, INLawrence, IN
Plainfield, INLafayette, INBrownsburg, INWestfield, IN

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown IndianapolisEastsideChapel Hill Ben Davis
St. Vincent GreenbriarSnacks Guion CreekSouth Perry
Near EastsideCrooked Creek

Apartments Near Colleges

University of IndianapolisMarian University
Indiana University-Purdue University-IndianapolisButler University
Ivy Tech Community College