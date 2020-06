Amenities

patio / balcony recently renovated range

Recently updated and ready for you to move in! This newly renovated property located on a quiet, dead-end street has seen several updates including the windows, kitchen, bathroom and more!! With three large bedrooms that have oversized closets, a big front porch for relaxing, and a spacious kitchen, this home is one of a kind. Don't miss out on this one before it is too late! The stove and range will be placed at the time of rental.