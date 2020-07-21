All apartments in Indianapolis
Last updated July 18 2019 at 4:23 PM

1615 Spann Avenue

1615 Spann Avenue
Location

1615 Spann Avenue, Indianapolis, IN 46203
Fountain Square

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
hardwood floors
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Fountain Square...the HEART of Fountain Square. Large two bedroom. Walk to everything Fountain Square has to offer. Updates everywhere but also maintained the classic charm of the home. Every room in this house is open and spacious. Awesome front porch / sunroom to enjoy morning and evening drinks. Major bonus Garage parking in back. Refrigerator and stove included. Also, clean basement for storage. Newer windows and mechanicals throughout. New flooring and paint. Great house in one of the hottest spots in the city.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1615 Spann Avenue have any available units?
1615 Spann Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indianapolis, IN.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
What amenities does 1615 Spann Avenue have?
Some of 1615 Spann Avenue's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1615 Spann Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
1615 Spann Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1615 Spann Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 1615 Spann Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 1615 Spann Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 1615 Spann Avenue offers parking.
Does 1615 Spann Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1615 Spann Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1615 Spann Avenue have a pool?
No, 1615 Spann Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 1615 Spann Avenue have accessible units?
No, 1615 Spann Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 1615 Spann Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 1615 Spann Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
