1615 Spann Avenue

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors pet friendly garage air conditioning

Fountain Square...the HEART of Fountain Square. Large two bedroom. Walk to everything Fountain Square has to offer. Updates everywhere but also maintained the classic charm of the home. Every room in this house is open and spacious. Awesome front porch / sunroom to enjoy morning and evening drinks. Major bonus Garage parking in back. Refrigerator and stove included. Also, clean basement for storage. Newer windows and mechanicals throughout. New flooring and paint. Great house in one of the hottest spots in the city.