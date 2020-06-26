1615 East Market Street

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony pet friendly air conditioning some paid utils internet access

Unit Amenities air conditioning in unit laundry oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed internet access pet friendly

Check out this well-maintained three bedroom home just minutes from downtown! Featuring three bedrooms and 1.5 baths, you will have plenty of space to spread out. Need some fresh air? Notice the covered back porch and large open lot to the east. Exterior painting in progress, and interior painting scheduled. Oven, refrigerator, washer and dryer included. Pet friendly. Renters insurance required.



Application: https://www.hemlane.com/listings/1615-e-market-st-indianapolis-in-46201-usa/44b9152f-b3db-4b30-bd22-d70b972bb4ac



(RLNE4999175)