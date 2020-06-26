All apartments in Indianapolis
Find more places like 1615 East Market Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Indianapolis, IN
/
1615 East Market Street
Last updated July 23 2019 at 9:55 AM

1615 East Market Street

1615 East Market Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Indianapolis
See all
Near Eastside
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

1615 East Market Street, Indianapolis, IN 46201
Near Eastside

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
air conditioning
some paid utils
internet access
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
internet access
pet friendly
Check out this well-maintained three bedroom home just minutes from downtown! Featuring three bedrooms and 1.5 baths, you will have plenty of space to spread out. Need some fresh air? Notice the covered back porch and large open lot to the east. Exterior painting in progress, and interior painting scheduled. Oven, refrigerator, washer and dryer included. Pet friendly. Renters insurance required.

Application: https://www.hemlane.com/listings/1615-e-market-st-indianapolis-in-46201-usa/44b9152f-b3db-4b30-bd22-d70b972bb4ac

(RLNE4999175)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1615 East Market Street have any available units?
1615 East Market Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indianapolis, IN.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
What amenities does 1615 East Market Street have?
Some of 1615 East Market Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1615 East Market Street currently offering any rent specials?
1615 East Market Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1615 East Market Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 1615 East Market Street is pet friendly.
Does 1615 East Market Street offer parking?
No, 1615 East Market Street does not offer parking.
Does 1615 East Market Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1615 East Market Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1615 East Market Street have a pool?
No, 1615 East Market Street does not have a pool.
Does 1615 East Market Street have accessible units?
No, 1615 East Market Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1615 East Market Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 1615 East Market Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Differences Between Studio and Efficiency Apartments
What Makes Your Apartment Cost More?
What is Prorated Rent? (And How To Calculate It)
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Colleague (sample)
7 Tips for Finding Pet-Friendly Apartments
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

333 Penn
333 N Pennsylvania St
Indianapolis, IN 46204
Creek Bay at Meridian Woods
6650 Creek Bay Dr
Indianapolis, IN 46217
Fountainhead Apartments
8101 Laguna Dr
Indianapolis, IN 46260
Greenway
5350 East 21st Street
Indianapolis, IN 46218
Pangea Cedars Apartments
3417 N Rybolt Ave
Indianapolis, IN 46222
The Residence at White River Apartments
3861 Gable Lane Dr
Indianapolis, IN 46228
Cambridge Square North
7110 Township Line Rd
Indianapolis, IN 46260
Pangea Hills
5500 Pleasant Hill Cir
Indianapolis, IN 46224

Similar Pages

Indianapolis 1 BedroomsIndianapolis 2 Bedrooms
Indianapolis Apartments with ParkingIndianapolis Pet Friendly Places
Indianapolis Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Bloomington, INCarmel, INGreenwood, INFishers, IN
Noblesville, INMuncie, INColumbus, INLawrence, IN
Plainfield, INLafayette, INBrownsburg, INWestfield, IN

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown IndianapolisEastsideChapel Hill Ben Davis
St. Vincent GreenbriarSnacks Guion CreekSouth Perry
Near EastsideCrooked Creek

Apartments Near Colleges

University of IndianapolisMarian University
Indiana University-Purdue University-IndianapolisButler University
Ivy Tech Community College