1613 Pleasant St

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry oven range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry

Historic charm in a modern neighborhood!



This spacious Fountain Square duplex is located on Pleasant Street and lives up to its namesake!



Featuring original hardwoods and wood trim, this duplex will make you feel right at home on a quiet street but close to all of the amenities of Fountain Square (Cultural Trail, Thunderbird, Brass Ring, Murphy Center for First Fridays, etc). Appliances include fridge, stove, dishwasher, central AC and forced heat, and washer dryer.



ENORMOUS private basement and giant shared yard!



Pets: $250/ea refundable then $25/mo/pet. Security deposit: $975. Tenant pays all utilities.



*MUST SCHEDULE SHOWINGS IN ADVANCE as unit is currently occupied.* Available first week of June.



Pre-qualify: No evictions or bankruptcies remaining on credit report, no felonies, household must gross 3x rent. Preference given to most immediate occupancy.