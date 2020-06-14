All apartments in Indianapolis
1613 Pleasant St

1613 Pleasant Street · (812) 382-5883
Location

1613 Pleasant Street, Indianapolis, IN 46203
Fountain Square

Price and availability

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
air conditioning
range
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
Historic charm in a modern neighborhood!

This spacious Fountain Square duplex is located on Pleasant Street and lives up to its namesake!

Featuring original hardwoods and wood trim, this duplex will make you feel right at home on a quiet street but close to all of the amenities of Fountain Square (Cultural Trail, Thunderbird, Brass Ring, Murphy Center for First Fridays, etc). Appliances include fridge, stove, dishwasher, central AC and forced heat, and washer dryer.

ENORMOUS private basement and giant shared yard!

Pets: $250/ea refundable then $25/mo/pet. Security deposit: $975. Tenant pays all utilities.

*MUST SCHEDULE SHOWINGS IN ADVANCE as unit is currently occupied.* Available first week of June.

Pre-qualify: No evictions or bankruptcies remaining on credit report, no felonies, household must gross 3x rent. Preference given to most immediate occupancy.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1613 Pleasant St have any available units?
1613 Pleasant St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indianapolis, IN.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
What amenities does 1613 Pleasant St have?
Some of 1613 Pleasant St's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1613 Pleasant St currently offering any rent specials?
1613 Pleasant St isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1613 Pleasant St pet-friendly?
Yes, 1613 Pleasant St is pet friendly.
Does 1613 Pleasant St offer parking?
No, 1613 Pleasant St does not offer parking.
Does 1613 Pleasant St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1613 Pleasant St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1613 Pleasant St have a pool?
No, 1613 Pleasant St does not have a pool.
Does 1613 Pleasant St have accessible units?
No, 1613 Pleasant St does not have accessible units.
Does 1613 Pleasant St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1613 Pleasant St has units with dishwashers.
