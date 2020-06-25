All apartments in Indianapolis
Indianapolis, IN
1551 W. 79th Street
1551 W. 79th Street

1551 W 79th St · No Longer Available
Location

1551 W 79th St, Indianapolis, IN 46260
Crooked Creek

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Fully Rehabbed Large 3 Bedroom Ranch on Indy's Northwest Side - Coming soon is our 3 bedroom 2.5 bath ranch. The exterior has been newly painted. All new flooring and freshly painted on the inside. Step into a large living room as you enter. The kitchen has been fully remodeled with all new appliances, tin back splash and cabinets. This home has 2 dining areas, one off of the kitchen and one formal area. Master bedroom has its own remodeled bath room with new stand up shower. As a bonus, this home comes with a family room. We are awaiting final inspection and the home will be rent ready.

For more information or to schedule a tour, call Judy at 317-210-3225.

Not accepting Section 8 at this time.

(RLNE4866828)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1551 W. 79th Street have any available units?
1551 W. 79th Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indianapolis, IN.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
Is 1551 W. 79th Street currently offering any rent specials?
1551 W. 79th Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1551 W. 79th Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 1551 W. 79th Street is pet friendly.
Does 1551 W. 79th Street offer parking?
No, 1551 W. 79th Street does not offer parking.
Does 1551 W. 79th Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1551 W. 79th Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1551 W. 79th Street have a pool?
No, 1551 W. 79th Street does not have a pool.
Does 1551 W. 79th Street have accessible units?
No, 1551 W. 79th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1551 W. 79th Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 1551 W. 79th Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1551 W. 79th Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 1551 W. 79th Street does not have units with air conditioning.
