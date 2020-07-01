All apartments in Indianapolis
1535 Villa Avenue
1535 Villa Avenue

1535 Villa Ave · No Longer Available
Location

1535 Villa Ave, Indianapolis, IN 46203
Near Southeast

Amenities

cats allowed
coffee bar
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
coffee bar
cats allowed
pet friendly
multi-family home in Indianapolis, IN 46203. This 520 square foot multi-family home sits on a 4,051 square foot lot and features 1 bedroom per side.. This property was built in 1924 and last sold for $37,240. Nearby schools include Indiana Math Science Academy - South, Frederick Douglass School 19 and Super School 19. The closest grocery stores are Express Pantry, Armandos Mexiccan Market And Reestaurant and Tienda Mexicana El Puerto. Nearby coffee shops include Nine Lives Cat Café, Coffee & Table and Litterally Divine Chocolates. Nearby restaurants include MexCatracho, Indy's Rib kitchen and Mexican Restaurant. 1533 Villa Ave is near Willard Park, Eli Lilly Headquarters and Soldiers and Sailors Monument. This address can also be written as 1533 Villa Avenue, Indianapolis, Indiana 46203.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1535 Villa Avenue have any available units?
1535 Villa Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indianapolis, IN.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
Is 1535 Villa Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
1535 Villa Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1535 Villa Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 1535 Villa Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 1535 Villa Avenue offer parking?
No, 1535 Villa Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 1535 Villa Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1535 Villa Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1535 Villa Avenue have a pool?
No, 1535 Villa Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 1535 Villa Avenue have accessible units?
No, 1535 Villa Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 1535 Villa Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 1535 Villa Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1535 Villa Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 1535 Villa Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.

