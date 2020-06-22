All apartments in Indianapolis
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

1531 Sedlak Court

1531 Sedlak Court · No Longer Available
Location

1531 Sedlak Court, Indianapolis, IN 46229

Amenities

pet friendly
fireplace
extra storage
carpet
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
cats allowed
dogs allowed
This beautiful property located at 1531 Sedlak Court has everything you need to make it your new home! It features 3 bedrooms, 1.5 bathrooms, and 1,625 sq/ft of comfortable living space. It also includes 2 large living areas with fireplaces to keep cozy, 3 bedrooms with plenty of closet space, dining area, cook-friendly spacious kitchen with ample counter space and plenty of storage, sunroom overlooking the fenced in backyard, extra storage shed and so much more! The home comes with neutral toned carpeting which leaves the decorating possibilities are endless! Professionally managed by FirstKey Homes. Contact your leasing agent for further information. Section 8 applicants, qualifying criteria, and deposit levels may vary. Thank you for your interest! We look forward to helping assist you in finding your new home!
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1531 Sedlak Court have any available units?
1531 Sedlak Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indianapolis, IN.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
What amenities does 1531 Sedlak Court have?
Some of 1531 Sedlak Court's amenities include pet friendly, fireplace, and extra storage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1531 Sedlak Court currently offering any rent specials?
1531 Sedlak Court isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1531 Sedlak Court pet-friendly?
No, 1531 Sedlak Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Indianapolis.
Does 1531 Sedlak Court offer parking?
No, 1531 Sedlak Court does not offer parking.
Does 1531 Sedlak Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1531 Sedlak Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1531 Sedlak Court have a pool?
No, 1531 Sedlak Court does not have a pool.
Does 1531 Sedlak Court have accessible units?
No, 1531 Sedlak Court does not have accessible units.
Does 1531 Sedlak Court have units with dishwashers?
No, 1531 Sedlak Court does not have units with dishwashers.
