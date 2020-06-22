Amenities

pet friendly fireplace extra storage carpet

Unit Amenities carpet extra storage fireplace Property Amenities accepts section 8 cats allowed dogs allowed

This beautiful property located at 1531 Sedlak Court has everything you need to make it your new home! It features 3 bedrooms, 1.5 bathrooms, and 1,625 sq/ft of comfortable living space. It also includes 2 large living areas with fireplaces to keep cozy, 3 bedrooms with plenty of closet space, dining area, cook-friendly spacious kitchen with ample counter space and plenty of storage, sunroom overlooking the fenced in backyard, extra storage shed and so much more! The home comes with neutral toned carpeting which leaves the decorating possibilities are endless! Professionally managed by FirstKey Homes. Contact your leasing agent for further information. Section 8 applicants, qualifying criteria, and deposit levels may vary. Thank you for your interest! We look forward to helping assist you in finding your new home!

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.