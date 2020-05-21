All apartments in Indianapolis
Find more places like 1530 South Belmont Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Indianapolis, IN
/
1530 South Belmont Avenue
Last updated May 20 2020 at 4:38 PM

1530 South Belmont Avenue

1530 South Belmont Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Indianapolis
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

1530 South Belmont Avenue, Indianapolis, IN 46221
West Indianapolis

Amenities

patio / balcony
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
Large duplex. 2 story. 2 bedrooms and 1.5 baths! Covered front porches. New flooring and paint. Close to downtown and interstates. Sign up for a self-showing.

Required charges include:nTenant Pays Utilities, including Gas, Electric, Water, Sewer, Trash Collection. nTenant must maintain Liability insurance on this property. nA $15 PMI Technology and Maintenance fee applies monthly. nnOptional Services Avail
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1530 South Belmont Avenue have any available units?
1530 South Belmont Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indianapolis, IN.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
Is 1530 South Belmont Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
1530 South Belmont Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1530 South Belmont Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 1530 South Belmont Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Indianapolis.
Does 1530 South Belmont Avenue offer parking?
No, 1530 South Belmont Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 1530 South Belmont Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1530 South Belmont Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1530 South Belmont Avenue have a pool?
No, 1530 South Belmont Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 1530 South Belmont Avenue have accessible units?
No, 1530 South Belmont Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 1530 South Belmont Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 1530 South Belmont Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1530 South Belmont Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 1530 South Belmont Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Tips for Apartment Hunting with a Significant Other
How to Write a Notice to Vacate Letter to Your Landlord
How Long Does it Take to Find an Apartment?
Change of Address Checklist: Everyone to Notify
Forms Needed to Rent an Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Dogwood Glen Apartments
2390 Woodglen Drive
Indianapolis, IN 46260
Heathmoore Apartments
5984 Heathmoore Dr
Indianapolis, IN 46237
Campus Townhomes
521 Ransom St
Indianapolis, IN 46202
Pangea Courts
4425 Linwood Ct
Indianapolis, IN 46201
Cambridge Square North
7110 Township Line Rd
Indianapolis, IN 46260
Ashford Meridian Hills
2085 Waterford Pl
Indianapolis, IN 46260
River Ridge at Keystone Apartments
4825 Cameron Ridge Dr
Indianapolis, IN 46240
7 Pointe
4724 Round Lake Rd
Indianapolis, IN 46205

Similar Pages

Indianapolis 1 BedroomsIndianapolis 2 Bedrooms
Indianapolis Apartments with ParkingIndianapolis Pet Friendly Places
Indianapolis Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Bloomington, INCarmel, INGreenwood, INFishers, IN
Noblesville, INMuncie, INColumbus, INLawrence, IN
Plainfield, INLafayette, INBrownsburg, INWestfield, IN

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown IndianapolisEastsideChapel Hill Ben Davis
St. Vincent GreenbriarSnacks Guion CreekSouth Perry
Near EastsideCrooked Creek

Apartments Near Colleges

University of IndianapolisMarian University
Indiana University-Purdue University-IndianapolisButler University
Ivy Tech Community College