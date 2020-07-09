1521 South East Street

Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony pet friendly

Unit Amenities patio / balcony w/d hookup Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Cute bungalow but being rented AS-IS. Unit needing some TLC but is being offered at a great price for the neighborhood.

Enjoy the Bates-Hendricks neighborhood with a covered front porch or covered back deck. Great access to all amenities of Bates-Hendricks, Fountain Square, and Downtown Indy.

Area is going through great improvements. HGTV show is currently taping their local show at properties on this block.



Tenant responsible for all utilities: Electric, Gas, Water, & Sewer. All occupants above the age of 18 must pass criminal, credit, and eviction background checks. Non-smoking home.



Washer and dryer hookup in basement



Rental Terms: Rent: $650, Application Fee: $30, Security Deposit: $800, Available Now



Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs allowed

Contact us to schedule a showing.