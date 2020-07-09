All apartments in Indianapolis
Find more places like 1521 South East Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Indianapolis, IN
/
1521 South East Street
Last updated November 1 2019 at 9:47 PM

1521 South East Street

1521 South East Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Indianapolis
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

1521 South East Street, Indianapolis, IN 46203
Near Southside

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Cute bungalow but being rented AS-IS. Unit needing some TLC but is being offered at a great price for the neighborhood.
Enjoy the Bates-Hendricks neighborhood with a covered front porch or covered back deck. Great access to all amenities of Bates-Hendricks, Fountain Square, and Downtown Indy.
Area is going through great improvements. HGTV show is currently taping their local show at properties on this block.

Tenant responsible for all utilities: Electric, Gas, Water, & Sewer. All occupants above the age of 18 must pass criminal, credit, and eviction background checks. Non-smoking home.

Washer and dryer hookup in basement

Rental Terms: Rent: $650, Application Fee: $30, Security Deposit: $800, Available Now

Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs allowed
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1521 South East Street have any available units?
1521 South East Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indianapolis, IN.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
Is 1521 South East Street currently offering any rent specials?
1521 South East Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1521 South East Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 1521 South East Street is pet friendly.
Does 1521 South East Street offer parking?
No, 1521 South East Street does not offer parking.
Does 1521 South East Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1521 South East Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1521 South East Street have a pool?
No, 1521 South East Street does not have a pool.
Does 1521 South East Street have accessible units?
No, 1521 South East Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1521 South East Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 1521 South East Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1521 South East Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 1521 South East Street does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
Renting vs Buying an Apartment
What is Prorated Rent? (And How To Calculate It)
How to Furnish an Apartment on a Budget
What Parents Should Look for in an Apartment
What is a Duplex Apartment? Are They Right For Me?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Bayview Club Apartments
7545 Bayview Club Dr
Indianapolis, IN 46250
North Willow
1844 Pemberton Ln
Indianapolis, IN 46260
Circa
617 North College Ave
Indianapolis, IN 46204
747 Apartments
747 N College Ave
Indianapolis, IN 46202
Pangea Cedars Apartments
3417 N Rybolt Ave
Indianapolis, IN 46222
The Residence at White River Apartments
3861 Gable Lane Dr
Indianapolis, IN 46228
The Whit
307 North Pennsylvania Street
Indianapolis, IN 46204
Penrose On Mass
530 Massachusetts Ave
Indianapolis, IN 46204

Similar Pages

Indianapolis 1 BedroomsIndianapolis 2 Bedrooms
Indianapolis Apartments with ParkingIndianapolis Pet Friendly Places
Indianapolis Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Bloomington, INCarmel, INGreenwood, INFishers, IN
Noblesville, INMuncie, INColumbus, INLawrence, IN
Plainfield, INLafayette, INBrownsburg, INWestfield, IN

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown IndianapolisEastsideChapel Hill Ben Davis
St. Vincent GreenbriarSnacks Guion CreekSouth Perry
Near EastsideCrooked Creek

Apartments Near Colleges

University of IndianapolisMarian University
Indiana University-Purdue University-IndianapolisButler University
Ivy Tech Community College