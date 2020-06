Amenities

pet friendly garage recently renovated extra storage carpet

Unit Amenities carpet extra storage recently renovated Property Amenities carport parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

EAST/SOUTHEAST 3 BEDROOM WITH BASEMENT AVAILABLE NOW! Fully renovated with Allure wood-look flooring and new carpeting, fresh two-toned paint and updated kitchen and baths. Mini-blinds included. Unfinished basement for extra storage. 2-car detached garage PLUS carport. Professionally Managed.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.