Home
/
Indianapolis, IN
/
1510 N. Gladstone Av.
Last updated May 9 2020 at 10:39 AM

1510 N. Gladstone Av.

1510 North Gladstone Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

1510 North Gladstone Avenue, Indianapolis, IN 46201
Near Eastside

Amenities

w/d hookup
pet friendly
air conditioning
range
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
range
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accepts section 8
1510 N. Gladstone is a 1 bedroom, 1 bath duplex - EAST: E 16TH ST & N Sherman Dr
Ranch Duplex has 1 bedroom, 1 bath, Living room, kitchen, dining area and unfinished basement

Interior Features include:Laundry hook-up,
Exterior Features Include: Storage shed,

APPLIANCES INCLUDED: None
CENTRAL AIR: No

LEASE TERMS:
15month lease required
Pets Ok See pet policy, fees and restrictions in application criteria below

UTILITIES:
Utility Information: Electric Stove hook-up, Electric Dryer Hook-up, Gas furnace, Gas water heater
Tenant Pays: All Utilities

This home does not accept section 8

CONTACT:
For more information or to schedule a showing contact us at 317-885-5099 ext 1 or email Info@CRESindy.com See other listings at www.cresindy.com ***If you would like to be the first one to know about new properties or price reductions like us on FACEBOOK by going to www.facebook.com/cresindy

SCHEDULE A SHOWING ANYTIME
https://showmojo.com/20c293a065/listings/mapsearch

APPLICATION CRITERIA: https://showmojo.com/accounts/20c293a065/rental_application_criteria

Contact us on Facebook http://m.me/cresindy

(RLNE3245160)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1510 N. Gladstone Av. have any available units?
1510 N. Gladstone Av. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indianapolis, IN.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
What amenities does 1510 N. Gladstone Av. have?
Some of 1510 N. Gladstone Av.'s amenities include w/d hookup, pet friendly, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1510 N. Gladstone Av. currently offering any rent specials?
1510 N. Gladstone Av. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1510 N. Gladstone Av. pet-friendly?
Yes, 1510 N. Gladstone Av. is pet friendly.
Does 1510 N. Gladstone Av. offer parking?
No, 1510 N. Gladstone Av. does not offer parking.
Does 1510 N. Gladstone Av. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1510 N. Gladstone Av. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1510 N. Gladstone Av. have a pool?
No, 1510 N. Gladstone Av. does not have a pool.
Does 1510 N. Gladstone Av. have accessible units?
No, 1510 N. Gladstone Av. does not have accessible units.
Does 1510 N. Gladstone Av. have units with dishwashers?
No, 1510 N. Gladstone Av. does not have units with dishwashers.
