1510 N. Gladstone Av.

1510 N. Gladstone is a 1 bedroom, 1 bath duplex - EAST: E 16TH ST & N Sherman Dr
Ranch Duplex has 1 bedroom, 1 bath, Living room, kitchen, dining area and unfinished basement
Interior Features include:Laundry hook-up,
Exterior Features Include: Storage shed,
APPLIANCES INCLUDED: None
CENTRAL AIR: No
LEASE TERMS:
15month lease required
Pets Ok See pet policy, fees and restrictions in application criteria below
UTILITIES:
Utility Information: Electric Stove hook-up, Electric Dryer Hook-up, Gas furnace, Gas water heater
Tenant Pays: All Utilities
This home does not accept section 8
CONTACT:
