1505 North Ewing Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities extra storage hardwood floors oven patio / balcony range refrigerator w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry parking

This completely renovated 4 bedroom, 2 full bath home is HUGE! Exceptional open living and dining area with tons of natural light. Brand new wood flooring and fresh neutral paint throughout. Modern kitchen with gorgeous gray cabinets. The refrigerator and stove/oven are included. A new refrigerator will be placed at time of move in. Separate laundry room with full sized washer and dryer hookups available. All 4 bedrooms are very spacious with lots of storage and closet space. Both full baths are updated with tub/shower combo. Large enclosed front porch. Private backyard with off street parking. Storage shed for additional storage. Tenant pays all utilities. Garbage is included. Pet friendly. Just minutes to Downtown Indy. Available for immediate move-in. Do not miss this one, schedule your tour today!!

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.