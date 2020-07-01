All apartments in Indianapolis
Find more places like 1505 North Ewing Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Indianapolis, IN
/
1505 North Ewing Street
Last updated March 8 2020 at 3:54 PM

1505 North Ewing Street

1505 North Ewing Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Indianapolis
See all
Near Eastside
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

1505 North Ewing Street, Indianapolis, IN 46201
Near Eastside

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
extra storage
hardwood floors
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
This completely renovated 4 bedroom, 2 full bath home is HUGE! Exceptional open living and dining area with tons of natural light. Brand new wood flooring and fresh neutral paint throughout. Modern kitchen with gorgeous gray cabinets. The refrigerator and stove/oven are included. A new refrigerator will be placed at time of move in. Separate laundry room with full sized washer and dryer hookups available. All 4 bedrooms are very spacious with lots of storage and closet space. Both full baths are updated with tub/shower combo. Large enclosed front porch. Private backyard with off street parking. Storage shed for additional storage. Tenant pays all utilities. Garbage is included. Pet friendly. Just minutes to Downtown Indy. Available for immediate move-in. Do not miss this one, schedule your tour today!!
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1505 North Ewing Street have any available units?
1505 North Ewing Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indianapolis, IN.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
What amenities does 1505 North Ewing Street have?
Some of 1505 North Ewing Street's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1505 North Ewing Street currently offering any rent specials?
1505 North Ewing Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1505 North Ewing Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 1505 North Ewing Street is pet friendly.
Does 1505 North Ewing Street offer parking?
Yes, 1505 North Ewing Street offers parking.
Does 1505 North Ewing Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1505 North Ewing Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1505 North Ewing Street have a pool?
No, 1505 North Ewing Street does not have a pool.
Does 1505 North Ewing Street have accessible units?
No, 1505 North Ewing Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1505 North Ewing Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 1505 North Ewing Street does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Helpful Articles
What is Prorated Rent? (And How To Calculate It)
9 Tips to Get Cheaper Rent
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Landlord (sample letter)
5 Things You Should Know About Seasonality in Apartment Renting
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Colleague (sample)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Martinique Terrace
6789 S East St
Indianapolis, IN 46227
Fisherman's Village Apartments
2975 Coast Dr
Indianapolis, IN 46214
The Woods of Eagle Creek II
4951 Bobwhite Ln
Indianapolis, IN 46254
Scandia Apartments
9250 Kungsholm Dr
Indianapolis, IN 46250
Glen Ridge Manor
4737 E 19th St
Indianapolis, IN 46218
Axis
401 N Senate Ave
Indianapolis, IN 46204
River House
6311 Westfield Boulevard
Indianapolis, IN 46220
Carriage House West
1301 N Whitcomb Ave
Indianapolis, IN 46224

Similar Pages

Indianapolis 1 BedroomsIndianapolis 2 Bedrooms
Indianapolis Apartments with ParkingIndianapolis Pet Friendly Places
Indianapolis Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Bloomington, INCarmel, INGreenwood, INFishers, IN
Noblesville, INMuncie, INColumbus, INLawrence, IN
Plainfield, INLafayette, INBrownsburg, INWestfield, IN

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown IndianapolisEastsideChapel Hill Ben Davis
St. Vincent GreenbriarSnacks Guion CreekSouth Perry
Near EastsideCrooked Creek

Apartments Near Colleges

University of IndianapolisMarian University
Indiana University-Purdue University-IndianapolisButler University
Ivy Tech Community College