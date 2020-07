Amenities

pet friendly parking

Unit Amenities Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking

Nice unit available near the interstate and the children’s museum. Spacious closets as well as a nice floor plan. Property has a private rear entry and off street parking. Well kept and wont last long!!



Rental Terms: Rent: $735, Application Fee: $50, Security Deposit: $735, Available Now



Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs allowed

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.