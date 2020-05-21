1448 N. Gladstone Ave.

Amenities

1448 n. Gladstone / 1 bed 1 bath on Indy's eastside - Up for rent is a 1 bedroom 1 bathroom duplex unit located on Indianapolis' Eastside in the historic Irvington district. Fresh carpet, updated paint give this older home its wonderful charm. Screened-in porch and rear access parking are among some of the features this charming little duplex has to offer. This unit rents for $600.00 per month with a matching deposit of $600.00. If interested please go to www.zuluscape.com and apply as this home will not last long. For further questions please contact Johnathon at 317-210-3225.



Sorry no section 8 at this time



(RLNE4481569)