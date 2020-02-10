1448 N. Gladstone Ave.

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities parking

1448 n. Gladstone / 1 bed 1 bath on Indy's eastside - Up for rent is a 1 bedroom 1 bathroom duplex unit located on Indianapolis' Eastside in the historic Irvington district. Fresh carpet, updated paint give this older home its wonderful charm. Screen in porch and rear access parking are among some of the features to this charming little duplex has to offer. This unit rents for $600.00 per month with a matching deposit of $600.00. If interested please go to www.zuluscape.com and apply as this home will not last long. For further questions please contact Mike at 317-210-0018.



