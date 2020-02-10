All apartments in Indianapolis
1448 N. Gladstone Ave.

1448 North Gladstone Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

1448 North Gladstone Avenue, Indianapolis, IN 46201
Near Eastside

Amenities

patio / balcony
parking
recently renovated
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
1448 n. Gladstone / 1 bed 1 bath on Indy's eastside - Up for rent is a 1 bedroom 1 bathroom duplex unit located on Indianapolis' Eastside in the historic Irvington district. Fresh carpet, updated paint give this older home its wonderful charm. Screen in porch and rear access parking are among some of the features to this charming little duplex has to offer. This unit rents for $600.00 per month with a matching deposit of $600.00. If interested please go to www.zuluscape.com and apply as this home will not last long. For further questions please contact Mike at 317-210-0018.

(RLNE4481569)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1448 N. Gladstone Ave. have any available units?
1448 N. Gladstone Ave. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indianapolis, IN.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
What amenities does 1448 N. Gladstone Ave. have?
Some of 1448 N. Gladstone Ave.'s amenities include patio / balcony, parking, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1448 N. Gladstone Ave. currently offering any rent specials?
1448 N. Gladstone Ave. isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1448 N. Gladstone Ave. pet-friendly?
No, 1448 N. Gladstone Ave. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Indianapolis.
Does 1448 N. Gladstone Ave. offer parking?
Yes, 1448 N. Gladstone Ave. does offer parking.
Does 1448 N. Gladstone Ave. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1448 N. Gladstone Ave. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1448 N. Gladstone Ave. have a pool?
No, 1448 N. Gladstone Ave. does not have a pool.
Does 1448 N. Gladstone Ave. have accessible units?
No, 1448 N. Gladstone Ave. does not have accessible units.
Does 1448 N. Gladstone Ave. have units with dishwashers?
No, 1448 N. Gladstone Ave. does not have units with dishwashers.
