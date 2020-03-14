All apartments in Indianapolis
Last updated August 2 2019

1446 N Mount St

1446 North Mount Street · No Longer Available
Location

1446 North Mount Street, Indianapolis, IN 46222
Near Westside

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/13ab8b2044 ---- Wonderful location and beautiful house with 2 bedrooms, 1full bath, living room, dinnig area, extra room for your needs or desires, a nice back yard and a great front porch for relaxing. This home will go quickly! Apply Today!

$45 app fee per adult. $250 pet fee/pet. $10 monthly pet rent.$95 Admin fee paid at move in along w/other required move in charges.**BONUS AMENITY INCLUDED** A portion of resident monthly rent will be used to have HVAC filters delivered every 90 days.n 2 Years

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1446 N Mount St have any available units?
1446 N Mount St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indianapolis, IN.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
Is 1446 N Mount St currently offering any rent specials?
1446 N Mount St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1446 N Mount St pet-friendly?
Yes, 1446 N Mount St is pet friendly.
Does 1446 N Mount St offer parking?
No, 1446 N Mount St does not offer parking.
Does 1446 N Mount St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1446 N Mount St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1446 N Mount St have a pool?
No, 1446 N Mount St does not have a pool.
Does 1446 N Mount St have accessible units?
No, 1446 N Mount St does not have accessible units.
Does 1446 N Mount St have units with dishwashers?
No, 1446 N Mount St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1446 N Mount St have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 1446 N Mount St has units with air conditioning.

