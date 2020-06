Amenities

Unit Amenities hardwood floors patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking

Enjoy the comfortability of your own home with this 2 BR, 1 Bath bungalow near Speedway and Downtown. Original hardwood floors throughout. New Paint. Spacious Kitchen, that comes with stove and refrigerator. Patio and parking pad out back. Beautiful attached sun-room off the kitchen. CALL/TEXT 317-363-9926 to schedule a showing today!



