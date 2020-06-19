All apartments in Indianapolis
Last updated May 16 2019 at 9:46 AM

1415 Broad Ripple Ave

1415 Broad Ripple Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

1415 Broad Ripple Avenue, Indianapolis, IN 46220
Broad Ripple

Amenities

in unit laundry
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
SHORT-TERM LEASE ENDING AUGUST IS AVAILABLE! Cute 789 sq.ft Broadripple 2 Bed, 1 Bath with Updates including Paint & Appliances! - If you are needing a short term lease that would expire in August. This is your property!

*This Cute 2 bedroom 1 bath with fresh paint and New addition on the back of home with laundry room and mudroom. Home also features a Large Yard and over-sized detached garage. Walk to Broad Ripple or the park in just minutes. Washer/Dryer Stay. Great Location!

(RLNE4213870)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1415 Broad Ripple Ave have any available units?
1415 Broad Ripple Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indianapolis, IN.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
Is 1415 Broad Ripple Ave currently offering any rent specials?
1415 Broad Ripple Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1415 Broad Ripple Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 1415 Broad Ripple Ave is pet friendly.
Does 1415 Broad Ripple Ave offer parking?
Yes, 1415 Broad Ripple Ave offers parking.
Does 1415 Broad Ripple Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1415 Broad Ripple Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1415 Broad Ripple Ave have a pool?
No, 1415 Broad Ripple Ave does not have a pool.
Does 1415 Broad Ripple Ave have accessible units?
No, 1415 Broad Ripple Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 1415 Broad Ripple Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 1415 Broad Ripple Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1415 Broad Ripple Ave have units with air conditioning?
No, 1415 Broad Ripple Ave does not have units with air conditioning.
