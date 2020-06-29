1413 Terrace Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities granite counters patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

**Refundable application fee at successful move-in**

$250 OFF FIRST MONTHS RENT MOVE IN BY 6/1//20, Located in Fountain Square off Pleasant Run Parkway & Spruce this charming home is close to fun shops, restaurants and much more! This renovated home features brand new stainless kitchen appliances, granite counters, high ceilings, beautiful modern fixtures, lovely tiled shower. The home is immaculate and a Must See! Pets Negotiable! Two Car Garage Included. Note: In addition to the monthly rent, Tenant will pay an additional $30 each month for a Tenant Benefits Package. Details can be found here: www.threaltyinc.com/tbp

