/
Indianapolis, IN
/
1413 Terrace Avenue
Last updated May 20 2020 at 5:24 PM

1413 Terrace Avenue

1413 Terrace Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

1413 Terrace Avenue, Indianapolis, IN 46203
Fountain Square

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
granite counters
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
** UNIT PENDING **

**Refundable application fee at successful move-in**
$250 OFF FIRST MONTHS RENT MOVE IN BY 6/1//20, Located in Fountain Square off Pleasant Run Parkway & Spruce this charming home is close to fun shops, restaurants and much more! This renovated home features brand new stainless kitchen appliances, granite counters, high ceilings, beautiful modern fixtures, lovely tiled shower. The home is immaculate and a Must See! Pets Negotiable! Two Car Garage Included. Note: In addition to the monthly rent, Tenant will pay an additional $30 each month for a Tenant Benefits Package. Details can be found here: www.threaltyinc.com/tbp
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1413 Terrace Avenue have any available units?
1413 Terrace Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indianapolis, IN.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
What amenities does 1413 Terrace Avenue have?
Some of 1413 Terrace Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1413 Terrace Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
1413 Terrace Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1413 Terrace Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 1413 Terrace Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 1413 Terrace Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 1413 Terrace Avenue offers parking.
Does 1413 Terrace Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1413 Terrace Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1413 Terrace Avenue have a pool?
No, 1413 Terrace Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 1413 Terrace Avenue have accessible units?
No, 1413 Terrace Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 1413 Terrace Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 1413 Terrace Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
