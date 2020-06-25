1410 W. Edgewood Avenue

Amenities

Newly Renovated Ranch in Perry Township - Newly rehabbed brick ranch set back from the street and nestled among the trees in a quiet neighborhood.! This beautiful home features fresh paint , updated kitchen with white cabinets and black appliances. Enjoy the upcoming warm weather on the wood deck off the kitchen. Located in desirable Perry Township, this property is convenient to shopping and only a short drive to downtown Indianapolis. Enjoy the quiet in this peaceful setting.



To schedule a tour contact Judy at 317-210-3225 or e-mail judy @zuluscape.com



Not accepting Section 8 at this time.



