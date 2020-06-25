All apartments in Indianapolis
Last updated May 29 2019

1410 W. Edgewood Avenue

1410 West Edgewood Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

1410 West Edgewood Avenue, Indianapolis, IN 46217
Southdale

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Newly Renovated Ranch in Perry Township - Newly rehabbed brick ranch set back from the street and nestled among the trees in a quiet neighborhood.! This beautiful home features fresh paint , updated kitchen with white cabinets and black appliances. Enjoy the upcoming warm weather on the wood deck off the kitchen. Located in desirable Perry Township, this property is convenient to shopping and only a short drive to downtown Indianapolis. Enjoy the quiet in this peaceful setting.

To schedule a tour contact Judy at 317-210-3225 or e-mail judy @zuluscape.com

Not accepting Section 8 at this time.

(RLNE4822160)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1410 W. Edgewood Avenue have any available units?
1410 W. Edgewood Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indianapolis, IN.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
Is 1410 W. Edgewood Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
1410 W. Edgewood Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1410 W. Edgewood Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 1410 W. Edgewood Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 1410 W. Edgewood Avenue offer parking?
No, 1410 W. Edgewood Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 1410 W. Edgewood Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1410 W. Edgewood Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1410 W. Edgewood Avenue have a pool?
No, 1410 W. Edgewood Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 1410 W. Edgewood Avenue have accessible units?
No, 1410 W. Edgewood Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 1410 W. Edgewood Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 1410 W. Edgewood Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1410 W. Edgewood Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 1410 W. Edgewood Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
