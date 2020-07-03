1402 Marlowe Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

MOVE-IN SPECIAL! Receive one months rent free on your 3rd month of the lease! The holidays are expensive but we've got you covered!

Newly renovated duplex in the Holy Cross neighborhood! Within walking distance to Highland Park. Includes new paint, flooring and appliances. Spacious vaulted ceilings! View your new near northside home today! Please see rental criteria before applying! Must be able to move in within 14 days of approved application. See all available homes at greatjones.co/rentals

