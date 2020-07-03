All apartments in Indianapolis
Last updated January 10 2020 at 8:25 PM

1402 Marlowe Avenue

1402 Marlowe Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

1402 Marlowe Avenue, Indianapolis, IN 46201
Near Eastside

Amenities

dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
To self-tour this Property, copy and paste this link in your browser: homes.rently.com/homes-for-rent/properties/1136055

MOVE-IN SPECIAL! Receive one months rent free on your 3rd month of the lease! The holidays are expensive but we've got you covered!
Newly renovated duplex in the Holy Cross neighborhood! Within walking distance to Highland Park. Includes new paint, flooring and appliances. Spacious vaulted ceilings! View your new near northside home today! Please see rental criteria before applying! Must be able to move in within 14 days of approved application. See all available homes at greatjones.co/rentals
|Amenities: Carpet,Cats ok,Dishwasher,Dogs ok,Freshly Painted,High Vaulted Ceilings
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1402 Marlowe Avenue have any available units?
1402 Marlowe Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indianapolis, IN.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
What amenities does 1402 Marlowe Avenue have?
Some of 1402 Marlowe Avenue's amenities include dishwasher, pet friendly, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1402 Marlowe Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
1402 Marlowe Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1402 Marlowe Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 1402 Marlowe Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 1402 Marlowe Avenue offer parking?
No, 1402 Marlowe Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 1402 Marlowe Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1402 Marlowe Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1402 Marlowe Avenue have a pool?
No, 1402 Marlowe Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 1402 Marlowe Avenue have accessible units?
No, 1402 Marlowe Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 1402 Marlowe Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1402 Marlowe Avenue has units with dishwashers.

Similar Listings

