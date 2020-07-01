139 S Sheridan Ave

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning range refrigerator Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/66e65c707a ---- This 1-2 bedroom duplex is located on a dead end street with entrance to walking path at the end. The duplex has one full bathroom, stove and refrigerator included, parking in the rear or on the street, and a great back yard. Schedule a showing today!



$45 app fee per adult. $250 pet fee/pet. $10 monthly pet rent.$95 Admin fee paid at move in along w/other required move in charges.**BONUS AMENITY INCLUDED** A portion of resident monthly rent will be used to have HVAC filters delivered every 90 days.