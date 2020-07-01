All apartments in Indianapolis
Last updated September 11 2019 at 4:06 AM

139 S Sheridan Ave

139 S Sheridan Ave · No Longer Available
Location

139 S Sheridan Ave, Indianapolis, IN 46219
Irvington

Amenities

pet friendly
parking
air conditioning
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/66e65c707a ---- This 1-2 bedroom duplex is located on a dead end street with entrance to walking path at the end. The duplex has one full bathroom, stove and refrigerator included, parking in the rear or on the street, and a great back yard. Schedule a showing today!

$45 app fee per adult. $250 pet fee/pet. $10 monthly pet rent.$95 Admin fee paid at move in along w/other required move in charges.**BONUS AMENITY INCLUDED** A portion of resident monthly rent will be used to have HVAC filters delivered every 90 days.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 139 S Sheridan Ave have any available units?
139 S Sheridan Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indianapolis, IN.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
What amenities does 139 S Sheridan Ave have?
Some of 139 S Sheridan Ave's amenities include pet friendly, parking, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 139 S Sheridan Ave currently offering any rent specials?
139 S Sheridan Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 139 S Sheridan Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 139 S Sheridan Ave is pet friendly.
Does 139 S Sheridan Ave offer parking?
Yes, 139 S Sheridan Ave offers parking.
Does 139 S Sheridan Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 139 S Sheridan Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 139 S Sheridan Ave have a pool?
No, 139 S Sheridan Ave does not have a pool.
Does 139 S Sheridan Ave have accessible units?
No, 139 S Sheridan Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 139 S Sheridan Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 139 S Sheridan Ave does not have units with dishwashers.

