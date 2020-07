Amenities

recently renovated

Unit Amenities recently renovated Property Amenities

This is a newly remodeled 1 bedroom/1 bath duplex in the heart of fountain square! All appliances included, and extra counter space. Located directly behind the fountain square brewery, walk to all the restaurants/shops which are a block away from this fantastic location. Available immediately, this will not last long. To schedule a showing please call 317-794-2064.