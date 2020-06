Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet hardwood floors oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

This cozy 3 bedroom 1 bath home is Move-In Ready. you will love the large open space, the updated kitchen and bathroom and the detached garage is an added bonus! This home will not disappoint you. There is a large front porch leading into the living room where there are wood-like floors. There are built-in shelves, arched doorways, New carpet, New paint, and a modern feel. The range and the fridge will be placed at the time of rental.