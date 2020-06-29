1304 Medford Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet hardwood floors Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

A coveted rental home near Westside! Your next home includes:



Nice two bedroom home on the near west side area! Great mix of original hardwood flooring and carpet in the bedroom areas. Satisfying home that won't break the budget!



This home is secured with a live security alarm, please ONLY access the home through the front door. *DO NOT OPEN ANY OF THE WINDOWS, SIDE DOORS OR BACK DOORS*



*Housing Voucher Accepted*



Bonus: Have peace of mind in knowing this property is professionally managed by Great Jones Property Management. With a fully staffed 24/7 tenant support hotline, all of your requests will be addressed immediately and all maintenance repairs are performed by licensed and insured vendors. Rent can be paid in cash, online through our portal system, or by check.



This property comes in as-is condition.

