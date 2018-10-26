All apartments in Indianapolis
Location

1302 North Ewing Street, Indianapolis, IN 46201
Near Eastside

Amenities

pet friendly
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
A coveted rental home near Eastside! Your next home includes:

SPACIOUS recently rennovated three bedroom, two bath home with updates throughout! Fresh paint and recently installed flooring! Located on a large lot! Resident will be responsible for supplying a refrigerator and stove. Fridge and stove can be supplied for an additional $25 per month in rent. Schedule your showing today!

Bonus: Have peace of mind in knowing this property is professionally managed by Great Jones Property Management. With a fully staffed 24/7 tenant support hotline, all of your requests will be addressed immediately and all maintenance repairs are performed by licensed and insured vendors. Rent can be paid in cash, online through our portal system, or by check.

This property comes in as-is condition.

|Amenities: Dogs ok,Cats ok
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1302 North Ewing Street have any available units?
1302 North Ewing Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indianapolis, IN.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
Is 1302 North Ewing Street currently offering any rent specials?
1302 North Ewing Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1302 North Ewing Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 1302 North Ewing Street is pet friendly.
Does 1302 North Ewing Street offer parking?
No, 1302 North Ewing Street does not offer parking.
Does 1302 North Ewing Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1302 North Ewing Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1302 North Ewing Street have a pool?
No, 1302 North Ewing Street does not have a pool.
Does 1302 North Ewing Street have accessible units?
No, 1302 North Ewing Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1302 North Ewing Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 1302 North Ewing Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1302 North Ewing Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 1302 North Ewing Street does not have units with air conditioning.

