1302 North Ewing Street

A coveted rental home near Eastside! Your next home includes:



SPACIOUS recently rennovated three bedroom, two bath home with updates throughout! Fresh paint and recently installed flooring! Located on a large lot! Resident will be responsible for supplying a refrigerator and stove. Fridge and stove can be supplied for an additional $25 per month in rent. Schedule your showing today!



Bonus: Have peace of mind in knowing this property is professionally managed by Great Jones Property Management. With a fully staffed 24/7 tenant support hotline, all of your requests will be addressed immediately and all maintenance repairs are performed by licensed and insured vendors. Rent can be paid in cash, online through our portal system, or by check.



This property comes in as-is condition.



This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.