Last updated October 31 2019 at 8:14 PM

1255 Topp Creek Drive

1255 Topp Creek Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1255 Topp Creek Drive, Indianapolis, IN 46214
Chapel Hill - Ben Davis

Amenities

in unit laundry
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
** UNIT PENDING **

This Chapelwood Condo is located off 10th & Girls School Road, minutes to Ben Davis High School, Speedway and I-465. Home features a large family room with laminate flooring and a nice eat-in kitchen with lots of cabinet space and all appliances. The laundry room comes equipped with washer and dryer. Nice size bedrooms and closet space. Pets Negotiable! HOME INTERIOR WILL BE REPAINTED. Note: In addition to the monthly rent, Tenant will pay an additional $30 each month for a Tenant Benefits Package. Details can be found here: www.threaltyinc.com/tbp

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1255 Topp Creek Drive have any available units?
1255 Topp Creek Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indianapolis, IN.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
Is 1255 Topp Creek Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1255 Topp Creek Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1255 Topp Creek Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 1255 Topp Creek Drive is pet friendly.
Does 1255 Topp Creek Drive offer parking?
No, 1255 Topp Creek Drive does not offer parking.
Does 1255 Topp Creek Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1255 Topp Creek Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1255 Topp Creek Drive have a pool?
No, 1255 Topp Creek Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1255 Topp Creek Drive have accessible units?
No, 1255 Topp Creek Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1255 Topp Creek Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 1255 Topp Creek Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1255 Topp Creek Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 1255 Topp Creek Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
