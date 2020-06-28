1255 Topp Creek Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities in unit laundry Property Amenities on-site laundry cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

** UNIT PENDING **



This Chapelwood Condo is located off 10th & Girls School Road, minutes to Ben Davis High School, Speedway and I-465. Home features a large family room with laminate flooring and a nice eat-in kitchen with lots of cabinet space and all appliances. The laundry room comes equipped with washer and dryer. Nice size bedrooms and closet space. Pets Negotiable! HOME INTERIOR WILL BE REPAINTED. Note: In addition to the monthly rent, Tenant will pay an additional $30 each month for a Tenant Benefits Package. Details can be found here: www.threaltyinc.com/tbp



This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.